PNE confirmed the signing on Friday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom jumped at the chance to add free agent Jamal Lewis to his squad.

The Lilywhites announced the capture of the Northern Ireland international on Friday afternoon, and Lewis goes straight into contention for Saturday’s trip to Southampton. The 27-year-old had been on the search for a new club since leaving Newcastle United, upon the expiry of his contract, this summer.

Last season saw him have a brief loan stint with Brazilian giants Sao Paolo - one which was cut short due to an ankle injury in November 2024. That was suffered while away with his country and the loan - which included an option-to-buy - was mutually cancelled in January of this year.

Now, though, the former Watford and Norwich City man finds himself back on the Championship stage. Injuries in the defensive and wing-back department sparked PNE into action and Lewis has signed a two-month deal at Deepdale. He becomes the 13th addition of this season and Heckingbottom is happy to have him swiftly on board.

He told iFollow PNE: “We’ve been struck by a few injuries which has made the squad look a bit thin, so we felt we needed more cover in the short-term and I’m really happy we’ve been able to bring in someone of Jamal’s calibre.

“He brings experience of playing at the highest level. He’s earned promotion out of this division and he’s been playing international football since 2018. Most importantly, he’s shown us he’s really excited by the opportunity and he’s ready to give everything while he’s with us.”

Lewis looking forward to getting going

The defender himself said: “I'm really excited. I’m really grateful for the opportunity and just ready and raring to go, to be honest. I spoke to the manager. Obviously, he knows of me and my running power, what I can give to any team that I play for.

“I think how the team plays should suit me and I should be able to gel with the team quite well. I just want to be able to get as much knowledge and information and get everything moving as quickly as possible so I can just help as much as I can.

“Hopefully, I can gain my match fitness and sharpness as quickly as possible, (and) the fans can see my energy, my fitness and my quality. I love to get in amongst the goals but I also love to defend as well.

“Hopefully, the team and the fans can see me bombing down the left as much as possible. I've kept my eye on Preston and how the team has done the last few years. They’re always there or thereabouts.

“Sometimes results don't go well or maybe bad spells of form have just kept them out of the Play-Offs, but it’s a team that's always building momentum. It’s a team that's always around it and on personal experience, very difficult to play against.

“So, I'm happy to be on the other side of it. Hopefully, we can get some good wins, some momentum and keep carrying on with the good campaign that the boys have started so far.”

