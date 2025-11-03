Sheffield Unites striker Tom Cannon | Getty Images

Sheffield United signed the striker from Leicester City in January

Preston North End summer transfer target Tom Cannon was left out of Sheffield United’s squad on Saturday.

The Blades fell to a 1-3 home defeat to Derby County, following their 3-2 loss at Deepdale last Friday. Cannon, who was signed for a reported £10million in January, was a notable absentee from the squad along with loan man Louie Barry.

Blades boss Chris Wilder recently delivered his verdict on Cannon’s situation at Bramall Lane, with the front man having come in for some flak. However, his response to Saturday’s omission was far more blunt.

“I didn’t pick them, “said Wilder. “It's my decision not to involve them today.”

The Sheffield United chief - who returned for a third stint in mid-September - went on to suggest he’d like to sign another striker. Wilder was in charge when Cannon arrived after a productive loan spell with Stoke City, while Tyrese Campbell, Danny Ings and Ryan One are also on board at Bramall Lane.

“There are certain bits and pieces in terms of how I want the team to look,” said Wilder. “Different ways of playing. Would I like a number nine? Yeah, to have that on the table to go to. We're chasing games tactically as well, because of the situation that we're in.”

PNE’s late pursuit of Cannon

Links to Cannon surfaced right at the end of the summer transfer window but North End were priced out of a deal on transfer deadline day. Manager Paul Heckingbottom had made clear his wish to bring in a centre-forward. PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale was asked by the Lancashire Post about the reports in early September.

He said: “Look, it is difficult because he's contracted to another football club. Was there any likelihood of him coming in this window? I think there was a very small chance, but it would have been a last minute and it would have needed Sheffield United to say, ‘Look, it's not working for us and here's a deal that works for everybody’.

“They didn't. Is he a player we admire? He is. Would we bring him back in the future if we could, and if it worked for him and Sheffield United? Absolutely. And, do I believe that he would come back if the opportunity arose? Yes, I do.”

Cannon, 22, endeared himself to the North End faithful in 2023 when he scored eight goals in 21 appearances. That loan spell earned him a reported £7.5m move to Leicester City. The striker won promotion to the Premier League with the Foxes but only made 16 appearances, scoring on three occasions.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Stoke City and netted 11 times in 25 outings. Sunderland and Sheffield United were then strongly linked in the summer and the latter won the race for Cannon’s permanent signature, after Leicester recalled him. He has played 29 games for United and scored one goal - away to Burnley in April.

