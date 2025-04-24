Josh Harrop addresses spat with Ian Wright | joshharrop_ - TikTok

Former Preston North End man Josh Harrop has taken to social media to address his spat with Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Harrop, 29, is taking part in the inaugural Baller League UK - a brand new six-aside tournament being broadcast live on Sky Sports. There are 12 teams competing in it with the likes of Luis Figo, John Terry and Gary Lineker some of the big name managers involved.

As for Wright, he is in charge of Wembley Rangers along with Lioness, Chloe Kelly. His team were beaten 4-3 by FC RTW - whom Harrop plays for - this week. The ex-PNE and Manchester United man was on the score sheet twice but came to blows with Wright after the game, with the exchange caught on camera.

Addressing the spat, via his TikTok account, Harrop said: ‘The Ian Wright situation, let’s just address it. All game, me and him are just going back and forth. From the side, he is giving me a load; I am giving him a load. Their coaching staff are shouting a load of mad stuff on the pitch like: ‘empty him’, ‘nail him’.

“All kinds of mad stuff. So, I am playing the game but every time I’m getting kicked I’m dropping to the floor and they are getting wound up. That was what it was. At the end of the game, he’s come over and said a few things to me which weren’t the nicest.

“Things got a bit heated and that is what it is. There is nothing else to it. Listen, I respect the guy... he has obviously had a great football career and is a legend, so I’ve got nothing against him. I think we will just leave that one there, but it’s just part of the game.

“There’s nothing bad about it; I just wanted to address it so everyone knows what went on. He just said a few impolite things; I wasn’t happy and things got a bit heated. At the end of the day we got the W, I got MVP on the night, I scored two goals, I am a happy man, the team got three points and we’re on to next Monday.”

“It gives me that purpose.”

Harrop’s last professional club was Cheltenham Town, whom he left in May 2024 after five months with the club. That time followed a five-month free agent spell and stint with Northampton Town. His time at PNE came to an end in September 2022, having scored 13 goals in 95 appearances. The former Fleetwood and Ipswich loan man just wanted to get back doing what he loves, with injury nightmare now being him.

"It's given me my purpose back in life," Harrop told Sky Sports earlier this year. "Being a free agent, you lose a bit of yourself when you're not playing football. I've played football since I was six years old and for seven months, I've not been able to. Having the opportunity to go and play football, wherever that might be, it gives me that purpose. It gives me something to wake up and train for.

“A stadium like the Copper Box, which is full of people, live on Sky, it gives me something to focus on. My goal is to get back involved in football next season, and I want to hopefully sign somewhere. I'm 29 years old. I've got plenty of legs still in me. This is to keep me fit, to give me a little bit of purpose back in myself as a person and to just enjoy football.

"I've had a lot of injuries, and stressful times the last couple of years, and for me it's just a goal to express myself and have fun. I'm still getting used to the Baller League. There are so many rules. But it's like when you were in the park and you were able to express yourself. It's enjoyable. I like the concept of it. Everyone's taking it seriously as well. It's not like it's a joke.

“The players there, they're all serious. There's some good talent. With all the names and everyone around it, it brings a whole community of people together. Players express themselves. It's fast football. There's going to be plenty of goals, plenty of skills. I like the concept. I like everything around it. It's different. It's not in the league, and it's not 11-a-side, but it's fun."

