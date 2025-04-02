Former PNE boss Ryan Lowe is currently in charge of League One Wigan Athletic | Getty Images

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has been defended after he was sent off during new club Wigan Athletic’s home defeat to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old has shown a straight red card by match official Farai Hallam following Chris Forino’s stoppage-time winner for the Trotters - a goal that handed Bolton their first win over the Latics in more than a decade.

Angry scenes were spotted in the technical area at the DW Stadium in the aftermath of the goal, with former PNE keeper Andy Lonergan shown a yellow card for his role in the incident.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Manchester at the final whistle, Wigan assistant head coach Glenn Whelan said nothing happened to warrant Lowe receiving his marching orders.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder said: “The game is emotional. They have scored but I think on his part, he (Lowe) felt like a coach from Bolton had encroached his area.

“Lowey basically just told him to go back into his own area and unfortunately the linesman turned around late on and has only seen when our manager has gone for the coach.

“I have seen loads of things in football and there was really nothing in that today. For one manager to get a red card and their coach to get a yellow is really disappointing.”

Ryan Lowe suffering frustrating start to life at Wigan

Former PNE boss Ryan Lowe

Lowe will now receive a touchline ban, unless the Latics decide to appeal his sending off.

The former Bury and Plymouth Argyle manager has been in charge of League One Wigan since mid-March after they too the decision to part company with former boss Shaun Maloney after just one win in seven games.

While Bolton’s victory on Tuesday night moves them up into sixth place in the table and into the play-off places, Lowe & Co remain in 18th position and nervously looking over their shoulders at the threat of relegation.

Despite having games in hand on those teams around them in the lower reaches of the third-tier standings, they enjoy just a five-point cushion over the bottom four.

Additionally, Lowe is yet to taste victory since his DW Stadium appointment, with a home defeat to former assistant manager Steven Schumacher’s Bolton following a draw against Barnsley and a loss to Charlton.

The 46-year-old Liverpudlian moved to Wigan last month following his departure as North End manager by mutual consent in August. The decision came after the Lilywhites lost their opening game of the 2024-25 campaign 2-0 to current league leaders Sheffield United.

Under current boss Paul Heckingbottom, PNE sit 14th in the table with nine games remaining - including tonight’s trip to third-from-bottom Derby County.

During Lowe’s two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Deepdale, North End finished 13th, 12th and 10th in the Championship table.

