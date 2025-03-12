Lowe left PNE in August 2024 after two-and-a-half years at Deepdale

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe as their new head coach.

The League One club parted ways with Shaun Maloney at the start of the month and Lowe had been strongly linked with taking up the vacant position. It’s a return to the touchline for the Liverpudlian, seven months on from his departure at Deepdale.

Lowe left PNE after the opening night defeat to Sheffield United, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half year tenure at Preston. The 46-year-old oversaw 125 matches as North End manager. He is looking forward to the challenge at the Brick Community Stadium - where he has penned a three-and-a-half year contract.

“I’m pleased to be here because it’s a fantastic Football Club with history and tradition,” said Lowe. “The club has had some good times and some bad times, and I’m here to bring the good times back. Hopefully we can have the Brick bouncing every Saturday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

“I’m really excited about the project and I liked what the ownership group had to say. They showed me the vision of the football club and talked about getting the club back to where it belongs - and the first target is to get to the Championship.

“We’ve got to take short, mid and then long term steps to get there. We’ve got a vision and a plan, which is the most important thing. If we all buy into that plan and vision, I’m sure we will be successful. I’m really excited for the future and to build Wigan Athletic back to where they should be."

“He has experienced what we are striving to achieve...”

Sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "We are thrilled that Ryan has become our new Head Coach, and believe he will be a fantastic fit for our Football Club. Ryan has a well-founded reputation in the English Football League as an outstanding progressive coach, having gained promotion with Bury and Plymouth Argyle, and guiding Preston North End to 13th, 12th, and 10th placed finishes in the Championship.

"He has experienced what we are striving to achieve as a football club, and is someone who is really passionate about our project. Ryan is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our new structure.

“Ryan joining us as our Head Coach is in-line with a modern-day approach where his main focus is to set the standards for the first-team and drive them forward. Ryan has an infectious character, and will bring real energy and enthusiasm to the football club. We are looking forward to working closely with Ryan, and I wish him the very best of luck and success."