Former Blackburn Rovers manager John Dahl Tomasson

John Dahl Tomasson has admitted Victor Lindelof could be dropped as Sweden’s captain one week on from his appointment.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager wasted no time in finding another club after being dismissed from his post at Ewood Park. Tomasson departed following an eight-game winless run and a breakdown in relationship with the Rovers hierarchy.

Just two weeks later, the 47-year-old was announced as Sweden’s first foreign manager since 1958. As a Dane, Tomasson’s appointment raised eyebrows as the two Nordic countries enjoy a sporting rivalry.

Manchester United defender Lindelof, whose campaign at Old Trafford has been frustrated by injury, was named captain of his nation in August 2021 - but that could be about to change. Speaking in his first few days as manager, ex-Blackburn boss Tomasson revealed changes are possible.

“All the things like captain and how we are going to play, I will be very concrete about when we get a little further along,” he told reporters. “I first have to meet the players and, after that, I will be very concrete in my statements about what I think about the situation.

“First of all, (they need) to show leadership, that is the more important thing. The second is, and it applies to everyone, that you play with honour and are proud to play for the national team.