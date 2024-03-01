News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End predicted team vs Hull City as ex-Tiger provides Ryan Lowe with conundrum

PNE are in Championship action at Deepdale this weekend

By George Hodgson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 14:18 GMT

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is unlikely to make many, if any, changes for the visit of Hull City on Saturday.

The Lilywhites had a free midweek, following their statement win at Coventry City last Friday. It is now back to Deepdale, where PNE host the Tigers. It's a massive match in the play-off race, with just three points separating sixth placed Hull and North End.

Robbie Brady is back in contention after missing the Sky Blues encounter. He had started the previous two games, against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Kian Best and Duane Holmes are back in the fold too, but Brad Potts and Ched Evans remain sidelined.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to face Hull City!

A clean sheet last time out and some big saves made in recent weeks.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

His spot in that back three does not seem under great threat at the moment - giving Ryan Lowe no reason to drop him.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

A pretty guaranteed name on the PNE team sheet by now, Lindsay put in a big shift last Friday and will want to back that up here.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Stringing a long run of starts together now and will feel he can play a big part for the rest of the season.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

