Where Preston will finish this season, according to AI.placeholder image
Where Preston will finish this season, according to AI. | Getty Images

I asked AI to predict the final Championship table - and here’s where Preston North End, Sunderland and Leeds United finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST

Preston went into the international break on a high after triumph over Portsmouth.

The 2-1 victory moved North End up to 14th and away from any potential trouble at the bottom end of the table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are in FA Cup action this Sunday with a place in the semi-finals and a trip to Wembley up for grabs if they can see off Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Attention then returns back to the Championship just a few days later ahead of a visit to Derby County, which begins a run of games against struggling Stoke and Cardiff.

It’s a favourable set of fixtures for the Lilywhites, who could propel themselves higher up the standings before the end of the season.

But where could Preston finish this campaign? In the new world of Artificial Intelligence, we’ve used X’s tool, Grok, to determine the final Championship table.

Here’s where North End could end the season and why.

Your next Preston read: Leeds United and Bristol City away under consideration for Preston North End's 2025 Gentry Day

Reason: Relegated; collapse after early promise.

1. Luton Town - 42 points

Reason: Relegated; collapse after early promise. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Relegated; inconsistency proves costly.

2. Plymouth Argyle - 45 points

Reason: Relegated; inconsistency proves costly. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Relegated; fade after decent start.

3. Derby County - 46 points

Reason: Relegated; fade after decent start. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Clinging on; defensive woes persist.

4. Cardiff City - 47 points

Reason: Clinging on; defensive woes persist. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomLilywhites
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice