The 2-1 victory moved North End up to 14th and away from any potential trouble at the bottom end of the table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are in FA Cup action this Sunday with a place in the semi-finals and a trip to Wembley up for grabs if they can see off Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Attention then returns back to the Championship just a few days later ahead of a visit to Derby County, which begins a run of games against struggling Stoke and Cardiff.

It’s a favourable set of fixtures for the Lilywhites, who could propel themselves higher up the standings before the end of the season.

But where could Preston finish this campaign? In the new world of Artificial Intelligence, we’ve used X’s tool, Grok, to determine the final Championship table.

Here’s where North End could end the season and why.

1 . Luton Town - 42 points Reason: Relegated; collapse after early promise. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Plymouth Argyle - 45 points Reason: Relegated; inconsistency proves costly. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Derby County - 46 points Reason: Relegated; fade after decent start. | Getty Images Photo Sales