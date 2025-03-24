Lukas Nmecha | CameraSport - Mick Walker

PNE play Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s more than six years since Preston North End played Aston Villa...

The visitors took the lead in Lancashire through Tammy Abraham but PNE hit back in the second half - as Ahmed Elmohamady put the ball in his own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result at the time left Villa in ninth place and Preston sitting 17th. Dean Smith’s side went on to win the play-offs while the Lilywhites finished in 14th position.

This weekend sees the two lock horns at Deepdale again, this time for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. But, what are those who played for Alex Neil’s team that day, up to now?

Declan Rudd

The former PNE and Norwich City shot-stopper retired in March 2022 due to persistent knee injuries. He is now back wit the Canaries working as lead academy goalkeeping coach.

Tom Clarke

​North End’s ex-captain also hung up his boots due to knee problems, in September 2023. He has been back at Preston coaching the academy and occasionally co-commentates for iFollow too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Huntington

Preston’s former fan favourite signed for Bradford City in October 2024 and he then extended his deal until the end of the season, in January. He’s made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams.

Jordan Storey

The centre-back is still at Preston and could return to action on Sunday, after missing two months with an ankle injury - manager Paul Heckingbottom expects him to be ready.

Andrew Hughes

The Welshman also remains a PNE player and will most likely start the game against Unai Emery’s side - given that a handful of defenders are absent.

Ryan Ledson

In the final few months of his contract at Deepdale and it remains to be seen whether he’ll extend his stay beyond 2024/25. Unfortunately, he will miss Sunday due to suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Gallagher

The Scot is pursuing a coaching career having had a taste of it at both Preston and Stoke City. He has been commentating for BBC Lancashire this season and also appeared on Sky Sports recently.

Daniel Johnson

The former PNE and Villa man is plying his trade in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrük. Johnson left Stoke City by mutual consent in August 2024. He has scored two league goals this season and assisted three.

Graham Burke

Also on the books of Preston and Aston Villa, Burke returned to Shamrock Rovers in 2021 and has continued to score goals regularly for the Irish side.

Tom Barhuizen

Barkhuizen is out of contract at Derby County this summer. His game time has been fairly limited this summer with 19 appearances made across all competitions - the winger has encountered injury woes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukas Nmecha

It went down as an Elmohamady own goal that day but Nmecha slid in to convert and forced the error. He has been at Wolfsburg since 2021. The forward has also had an injury hit campaign.

Darnell Fisher

The likable full-back retired in October 2023, at the age of 29, following a serious knee injury. His last club was Middlesbrough.

Adam O’Reilly

The Irish midfielder has been at Derry City since 2023. He’s racked up 82 appearances for the club and scored a couple of goals.

Ethan Walker

Walker made the move to Ayr United in the summer after loan stints at Morecambe and Oldham Athletic. He has score three goals in 16 appearances this season.

Your next PNE read: The 114 out-of-contract Championship players Preston North End could sign