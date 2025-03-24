Gentry Day | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Three of Preston North End’s four remaining away games are under consideration for Gentry Day.

The Lilywhites faithful, each season, picks one match to remember anyone connected with the club who has passed away in the last 12 months. Supporters wear bowler hats and some don suits - the name of the day derives from Alan Ball Snr’s quote in the early 1970s: “Preston fans are the best, they're the Gentry".

Last season saw PNE take Gentry Day to Watford - recent campaigns have seen the day marked at Middlesbrough, Barnsley, West Brom, Fulham and Bolton Wanderers. Voting is open to fans until 5pm on Monday, 24 March, to pick the next Gentry Day fixture.

It will be one of Leeds United away (Saturday, 12 April, 12:30pm), Hull City away (Monday, 21 April, 3pm) or Bristol City away (Saturday, 3 May, 12:30pm). Derby County away, next Wednesday night, has not been given as an option.

North End state that: ‘Continual changes to the fixture schedule, due to TV broadcast selections and the team’s progress in the Emirates FA Cup, has meant a delay in the selection of a Gentry Day fixture this season.’ The Lilywhites host Aston Villa in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Pricing and away allocations

Leeds United: Initial allocation of 2,018 tickets. Adults £30, Disabled Adults £29, Concessions £28, 16-18 £25.50, U16s £23.50.

Hull City: Allocation of 2,500 tickets. Prices for the first 1,300 tickets: Adults £23, Seniors £15, 16-22 £11.50, 11-15 £8, 2-10 £3.50. Prices for the following 1,200 tickets: Adults £27.50, Seniors £18.50, 16-22 £14, 11-15 £8, 2-10 £3.50.

Bristol City: Ticket details to be confirmed for the final day of the season clash.

