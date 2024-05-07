Hull City manager Liam Rosenior

Hull City have reportedly sacked manager Liam Rosenior after finishing seventh in the Championship.

The former Brighton, Reading and Tigers man lasted 18-months in the hot seat, having replaced Shota Arveladze in November 2022. It was Rosenior’s first permanent managerial role, having been at Derby County. Hull were guided to a 15th placed finish last season and this campaign saw them push for the play-offs, with Rosenior backed strongly in the transfer market.

However, a 1-0 defeat at survival battling Plymouth Argyle, on the final day, saw Hull miss out on the play-offs - with Norwich City finishing sixth and West Brom fifth. The Tigers missed out by three points in the end, winning just three of their final 13 games. Hull Live report that Rosenior was informed of his decision, by owner Acun Ilicali, on Tuesday.