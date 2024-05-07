Preston North End and Middlesbrough's recent play-off rivals SACK manager in shock decision
Hull City have reportedly sacked manager Liam Rosenior after finishing seventh in the Championship.
The former Brighton, Reading and Tigers man lasted 18-months in the hot seat, having replaced Shota Arveladze in November 2022. It was Rosenior’s first permanent managerial role, having been at Derby County. Hull were guided to a 15th placed finish last season and this campaign saw them push for the play-offs, with Rosenior backed strongly in the transfer market.
However, a 1-0 defeat at survival battling Plymouth Argyle, on the final day, saw Hull miss out on the play-offs - with Norwich City finishing sixth and West Brom fifth. The Tigers missed out by three points in the end, winning just three of their final 13 games. Hull Live report that Rosenior was informed of his decision, by owner Acun Ilicali, on Tuesday.
Rosenior signed a three-year contract in December 2023 at the MKM Stadium. The 39-year-old oversaw 78 matches as Hull boss, winning 27, drawing 28 and losing 23 - with 1.4 points per game averaged. According to Transfermarkt, around a combined £11m was spent to sign Jaden Philogene, Abdülkadir Ömür, Ivor Pandur and Aaron Connolly last season - while Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles, Liam Delap, Anass Zaroury and Tyler Morton were all statement loan signings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.