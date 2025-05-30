Ryan Ledson | Getty Images

Ryan Ledson has completed a move to Huddersfield Town after his exit from Preston North End.

The 27-year-old was one of a handful of players let go by the Lilywhites this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. Ledson’s seven-year association with PNE came to an end and he departed along with Emil Riis, Freddie Woodman and others. But, his next club has been swiftly sorted.

Bolton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle, Hibernian and Oxford United were all linked with Ledson. It is Huddersfield who have won the race, though, with Ledson the first signing of the Lee Grant era. Town confirmed the appointment of the former Ipswich Town coach this week, with it his first managerial job.

“A journey I jumped at the opportunity to become a part of.”

Upon joining the Terriers, he said: “I’m delighted to have this move completed so early in the summer, and I couldn’t be happier to become a Huddersfield Town player.

“It’s a really exciting summer and season ahead for the Club, and having spoken to Lee Grant about his ideas and ambition for the team, that was a journey I jumped at the opportunity to become a part of.

“I’ve played against Town many times in my career and know how brilliant the supporters are both home and away, and I can promise that they’ll be getting my all each and every time I’m selected to represent the Club.”

Ledson made 215 appearances for Preston after joining from Oxford in the summer of 2018. He won Player of the Year in the 2020/21 season and scored seven goals, while assisting a further 14. He has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, and fills the void left in midfield by Terriers legend Jonathan Hogg.

“We are over the moon to make Ryan our first signing of the summer, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him once pre-season begins,” said Grant. “He has all of the qualities on and off the pitch that we want in our players - ambitious, competitive, aggressive, energetic and a natural leader.

“Having played regularly at a higher level for the majority of his career, he shares our goal of getting back there, too. Our intention is to build a team that allows us to play and compete at a high level, while giving our supporters a team they identify with and are excited to watch. Ryan is the perfect start to that process.”

