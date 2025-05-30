Preston North End fans | CameraSport - Lee Parker

A new Preston North End tifo is being planned for next season

Donations from Preston North End supporters are being welcomed for a new Gentry-themed tifo at Deepdale.

Lilywhites supporters are planning to unveil the surfer flag during a ‘major game’ in the 2025/26 season - which will be manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full campaign at the club. PNE avoided relegation on the final day of last season and have already made two signings, with plenty more business anticipated.

There has been lots of discussion around atmosphere at Deepdale and now, another display in the Alan Kelly Town End is being eyed. The ‘bespoke’ display will provide a ‘lasting visual tribute’ to supporters who’ve passed away and allow fans to remember friends and family, connected with Preston North End.

Acclaimed local artist Dave Robinson will design the tifo. Names of a loved one can be added to the flag for £1 or more, with all proceeds going towards the production of the surfer flag. You can donate here, or by visiting www.pneflags.net. Donations can also be given without adding a name; QR codes can be scanned in the ticket office to donate.

A PNE Flags spokesperson said: “This isn’t just about one day. It’s about giving our supporters — and those we’ve lost — a place in Deepdale for years to come. Something timeless. Something ours. If you're part of Preston, whether you're a PNE fan, local trader or community partner, we’d love your support. This flag is part of our city’s story.”

Businesses interested in contributing can email [email protected]

