The former Wigan Athletic defender left Preston North End earlier this month

Jack Whatmough has admitted things didn’t work out for him in a Preston North End shirt, but has no complaints.

Three weeks ago, the centre-back secured a permanent transfer to Huddersfield Town - who also snapped up Ryan Ledson following his PNE exit this summer. Whatmough spent two years at Deepdale and made 42 appearances in total.

He has now penned a two-year contract with the Terriers and hopes to play a much more central part, as Lee Grant’s side target promotion back to the Championship this year. As soon as Ledson made him aware of potential interest, Whatmough was up for the move.

“It was from my first conversation when Ryan Ledson signed,” Whatmough told BBC Leeds. “He messaged me the day of signing himself and said he’d had a conversation with the manager, and would I be interested if it was something that was pursued. I said, ‘Yeah, 100 per cent’.

“It’s a club that has got ambition to go back up and be in a league I want to be in. Things for me at Preston didn’t work out but sometimes you’ve just got to be man enough to accept it and take your medicine. My medicine has been Huddersfield, which I am over the moon with.

“For me, it has worked out well for everyone and I am excited to be here. I honestly cannot wait to get going. My football has kept me up north. My wife and kids are all settled so this move, again, was one to keep my family up where we are. It came at the perfect time... for me and my family it was a really good step.”

