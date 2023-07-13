Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock reacts to Preston North End’s latest signing

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has wished Duane Holmes all the best following his move to Preston North End. The midfielder still had another year left on his contract with the Terriers.

However, he has cut ties with the Yorkshire club and has switched to Deepdale ahead of next season. He has penned a two-year contract with the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston will hope he can inject more quality in thier midfield ranks. The twice-capped USA international has also played for Scunthorpe United and Derby County in the past.

Warnock has had this to say after Holmes’ transfer, as per Huddersfield’s club website: “We all wish Duane the best of luck at his new club. He’s been very unlucky with injuries since I came back to Huddersfield, so I’ve not been able to work with him that much.

“We have good competition for places in that area of the pitch and his departure gives us more flexibility in the market this summer, too.

“Duane is good lad and this move suits him geographically, as it’s still close to where he lives. I wish him well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes told Preston’s website: “I always give everything when I’m on the pitch and hopefully I can get people off their seat and get them excited.

“I like to run at people, run at the defenders and try and create stuff, so hopefully I can bring that to Preston.”