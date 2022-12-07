It will be the first time the Wales youth international has played at Deedpale as last season’s FA Youth Cup draw saw PNE play away at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium, losing 1-0 in the third round.

They have a chance to go one better this time around however, in front of a home crowd on Friday, 2pm.

Tickets for the game are free to season card holders, £5 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Preston North End's Lewis Leigh is a boyhood PNE fan

Pradic told the Lancashire Post: “I'm really looking forward to it, especially because it's at home. We were all hoping to get a home draw. Hopefully we'll have as many fans as there can be there supporting us. We're all really looking forward to it.

“It's a good opportunity for us to feel and see what it's like playing in a stadium with a decent crowd. The experience as a whole, I'm just looking forward to it all really.

"The game, the experience, playing at Deepdale, playing for Preston you want to play at Deepdale because that's where the first team play week in, week out. I'm very much looking forward to it.

The 17-year-old, who joined the club a year ago from Charlton Athletic and was picked up by PNE in trials following his departure from the London club, is developing a love for North End.

He’s being influenced by the PNE fans in the squad, such as Lewis Leigh and Finlay Cross-Adair who have both already made first team appearances, and their characters.

Pradic said: “There are some boys that have been here since the ages of eight or nine and they're fans as well. I think that definitely has an impact, they sort of put it on us as well.

"I've only been here a year but I feel like I've been here a lot longer and I support the team now as well. Their support and their love for the club goes around to everyone.