Preston North End remain firmly in the hunt for a Championship play-off place as the business end of the season rapidly approaches.

Saturday's dramatic home win against fellow promotion contenders Ipswich Town means Ryan Lowe's men sit just three points adrift of the top six. Their next three fixtures will provide North End with a golden opportunity to really prove their play-off credentials as they face sides below them in the table.

This weekend brings a visit to an inconsistent Cardiff City before Middlesbrough and local rivals Blackburn Rovers both head to Deepdale for two home games in the space of just three days. Passions are sure to run high throughout all three fixtures, with the latter offering Lowe's side an opportunity to complete a league double over Rovers following their 2-1 win at Ewood Park earlier in the season.

There will also be a need for cool heads as the stakes increase over the coming weeks and months. With several potentially season-defining games lying in wait, we look at where North End sit in the Championship fair play table.