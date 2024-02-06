Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End and their opponents at the weekend Cardiff City have shared a fair few players in recent years.

PNE have taken a few former Bluebirds whilst Cardiff have had some of their ex-stars whilst there's also been players linked with a move to either club that have ended up going to the other. Greg Cunningham is a good example, he was at PNE before being sold to Cardiff and later returned to Lancashire.

There's another who's donned the shirts of both clubs and that is Callum Robinson who is highly thought of during his time at Deepdale. It was at PNE that he played the majority of his career. In three separate spells in Lancashire he notched up 41 goals and 21 assists in the 160 games he played in. Robinson earned the club a reported £8m in the summer of 2019 and since then he's played for Sheffield United, West Brom and now Cardiff.

Back in November, we said that Robinson was challenged to work on his work rate after missing some of the campaign through injury. He hadn't earned a league start up until his manager Erol Bulut made that request of him. He responded brightly to it, and Robinson happened to be on the pitch when Cardiff scored two goals in injury time to defeat the ten-men of Preston.

Ahead of Saturday's clash in South Wales, there's the possibility that Robinson doesn't line up against PNE. He has been out of action since January 6, and did not play in their recent 1-0 win against Watford. Illness is what ruled him out after playing against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but since then he's been out with an unspecified injury.

Asked about his current status, Erol Bulut said to WalesOnline: "In the next few days he will be with us. On Saturday? I don't know, because he was a long time away from us and has had individual training. He will be back with us when he is ready to be with us."

Robinson has failed to register a goal contribution since November 11 and has missed the last three games through injury. He has been limited to five starts in his last nine games and the only time he has completed a match was in fact against Preston.