Preston North End and Ipswich Town are both represented in the latest Championship Team of the Week - after the five-goal thriller at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites survived a late scare to run out 3-2 winners in the end. Ryan Lowe's side were three-nil up against the promotion chasers at half time, but Town substitute Kieffer Moore scored two second half goals to set up a nail biting finish.

Ipswich's brace scorer is included in the TOTW and so is North End's, in Will Keane. The number seven took his tally for the season to 11 - with a double against his old club.