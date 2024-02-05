News you can trust since 1886
Championship Team of the Week as Preston North End, Ipswich Town and Leicester City stars feature

PNE and Ipswich Town played out a 3-2 thriller at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:54 GMT

Preston North End and Ipswich Town are both represented in the latest Championship Team of the Week - after the five-goal thriller at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites survived a late scare to run out 3-2 winners in the end. Ryan Lowe's side were three-nil up against the promotion chasers at half time, but Town substitute Kieffer Moore scored two second half goals to set up a nail biting finish.

Ipswich's brace scorer is included in the TOTW and so is North End's, in Will Keane. The number seven took his tally for the season to 11 - with a double against his old club.

Also included are players from Cardiff City, Southampton, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Norwich City. Here is the latest TOTW in full, powered by WhoScored.Com's match ratings.

WhoScored rating: 8.16

1. GK: Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 8.16

WhoScored rating: 8.19

2. CB: Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

WhoScored rating: 8.19

WhoScored rating: 7.58

3. CB: Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

WhoScored rating: 7.58

WhoScored Rating: 7.57

4. CB: Wout Faes (Leicester City)

WhoScored Rating: 7.57 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

