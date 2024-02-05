Preston North End and Ipswich Town are both represented in the latest Championship Team of the Week - after the five-goal thriller at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites survived a late scare to run out 3-2 winners in the end. Ryan Lowe's side were three-nil up against the promotion chasers at half time, but Town substitute Kieffer Moore scored two second half goals to set up a nail biting finish.
Ipswich's brace scorer is included in the TOTW and so is North End's, in Will Keane. The number seven took his tally for the season to 11 - with a double against his old club.
Also included are players from Cardiff City, Southampton, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Norwich City. Here is the latest TOTW in full, powered by WhoScored.Com's match ratings.