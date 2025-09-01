Harrison Armstrong | Getty Images

The midfielder was linked with Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham

Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong.

The highly rated teenager makes the move to Deepdale on transfer deadline day, having been involved with Everton’s first team during the opening weeks of the season. He is the 12th signing of the summer for PNE and the fourth loan recruit, after the temporary arrivals of Daniel Jebbison, Lewis Dobbin and Alfie Devine.

Armstrong spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County, for whom he scored one goal in 15 appearances. Former Preston manager David Moyes, now back in charge of the Toffees, has tipped the teenager to have a bright future at the Merseyside outfit. He will take the number shirt at North End.

PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “Harrison is a special talent who we’re really excited to be bringing on board. There were a number of clubs after him and he’s been doing so well that we weren’t sure if Everton would keep him around for the Premier League season.

“It’s great for us that they’ve decided this is the best place for him to be right now. He’s got real quality and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Armstrong could make his PNE debut after the international break, as the Lilywhites host Middlesbrough in a 12:30 kick-off on Saturday, 13 September. With Jordan Thompson and Brad Potts currently sidelined, the youngster will compete with Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer and Alfie Devine for a spot in midfield.

