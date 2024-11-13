He has been out of work since leaving Queens Park Rangers last year

Preston North End cult hero Gareth Ainsworth is the new manager of Shrewsbury Town.

The 51-year-old has been linked with a few jobs since leaving QPR last October. But, it’s the Shrews who have brought him, and long-standing assistant Richard Dobson, through the door. The club, who sit bottom of League One, parted ways with Paul Hurst earlier this month.

It’s the third job of Ainsworth’s managerial career, having spent 11 years with Wycombe Wanderers - before his 28-game stint at QPR last season. The Blackburn-born boss - who had three spells with PNE during his playing days - can’t wait to get going.

"Yeah, great," said Ainsworth, when asked how he feels. "It has been a crazy few days, with a lot of speculation - linked here there and everywhere. Leaving QPR a year ago now, the plan always was to get back in. We feel that this is the right place to do it.

“The talks I've had have been really positive and getting a feel for Shrewsbury, the town itself - I know the history obviously - and I am looking forward to being the man in the dugout, making it tough for other teams to come (here)."

Ainsworth inherits a struggling Shrews side, who have picked up just eight points from the 15 games played this season - winning two and losing 11. But, the 51-year-old is full of confidence he can lift the gloom around the place, get Shrewsbury heading in the right direction and, ultimately, keep them in League One for a 10th successive season.

"When I meet them (the players), I want to tell them that from Monday this place is going to change,” said Ainsworth. “There are some bright sparks, and talent, in the squad. There are definitely some positives in there, but there are a lot of negatives as well - which we need to change.

“We need to change the mindset, the way they think and the way they are going about it. We can get out of this, without a shadow of a doubt. I would not be sat here, if I believed I was coming here to take a team into League Two. I am keeping a team in League One and I will be telling every player that's the aim."