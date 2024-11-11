Ryan Lowe is greeted by Gareth Ainsworth | Camera Sport

He has been out of work for more than one year

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End midfielder Gareth Ainsworth is reportedly the leading contender to become Shrewsbury Town’s new manager.

The League One outfit parted ways with Paul Hurst more than one week ago and, according to the Shropshire Star, Ainsworth is the main name in the frame. However, it is reported that a deal is not yet agreed and that the 51-year-old wants to bring long-term assistant, Richard Dobson, with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainsworth was sacked Queens Park Rangers in October of last year, after 28 games in charge. By joining the Championship outfit, he brought his long stint at Wycombe Wanderers to an end. Ainsworth managed 550 games for the Adams Park club and won promotion from League One and League Two.

As a player, he was a fan favourite across three separate spells at PNE. The Blackburn-born midfielder joined North End from Northwich Victoria in 1992 - but shortly after left for Cambridge United. He was brought back to Preston by John Beck and scored 15 goals in 100 appearances.

Ainsworth then signed for Lincoln City in 1995 and had a couple of years there, but he would join PNE a third time in 2002 - on loan from Wimbledon. He also played for the likes of Cardiff City, Port Vale and Walsall - before long spells with Wycombe and QPR.