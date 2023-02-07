Preston North End will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Bristol City as soon as possible. They are back in action this weekend away at rivals Burnley.

The Lilywhites are four points off the play-offs. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Lancashire outfit...

Goalkeeper eyed

Former Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iverson is reportedly on the radar of Stoke City, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The Leicester City man had two separate loan spells at Deepdale but has been back with his parent club in this campaign.

The 25-year-old is currently used as back-up by the Premier League side and they have a decision to make on his future at the King Power Stadium. The Potters are believed to be long-term admirers and could try and lure him to the Bet365 Stadium at the end of this season.

Boss spotted

Ryan Lowe was spotted at Ewood Park last night watching Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic. The game was shown live on Sky Sports and ended 0-0.