Robbie Brady, Daniel Johnson Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn are the most notable names who would be free agents come the summer, although North End do have an option to extend Woodburn’s contract, with Josh Onomah signing a short term deal in January.

Brady signed a one-year deal at the start of the season and despite being a key player throughout the campaign, it looks like he could be made to wait for any assurances on his future.

Johnson has spent the last eight years at Deepdale and amassed over 300 games for the club, though is out of the favour at the moment. Cunningham came off the bench on Saturday, has played 17 times so far this season and is seen as a reliable and well respected member of the squad.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady

“There will be no contract renewals now until probably March or April when the financial year finishes and we get some numbers for next year and what we've got,” Lowe said.

"They're all contracted to us, they're with us until July 31, I must say, because there is always a severance in there.

"Our aim is to try and get as many points on the board between now and the end of the season, if we can be in and around with eight, nine, 10 games to go, it gives us an opportunity and we will have a right good go at it.

“Everyone is contracted until July 31 and there will be no discussions on contracts until March or April.”

Lowe is confident that those that are down for the cause will remain at the club beyond the summer should that be something North End want to make happen.

He is looking for those seeking new deals to prove themselves and show they want to extend their stay.

And if they approach him looking for a new contract?

"I would tell them they have to wait until March and April, I just think it's important that we need to keep the lads hungry,” Lowe said.

"I know people will say we have to try them down, we have, the ones that we want to keep, but they're with us until July 31 anyway.

"Ultimately, if they like what we're about, which all of them do, then they'll want to commit, they'll want to stay.

"We've got to now get to the end of March, early April and I'll sit down with Peter Ridsdale and Craig Hemmings and we'll discuss what we've got going forward.