Former Preston North End coach and caretaker boss Rob Kelly is back in football.

The 58-year-old has been reunited with Leam Richardson at Championship rivals Rotherham, where he will take on the role of assistant head coach.

Richardson, who was assisted by Kelly at Wigan Athletic, was appointed Millers boss earlier this week following the sacking of Matt Taylor last month.

Kelly’s appointment at the New York Stadium comes after he had to quit his latest role at Deepdale because of ‘some personal health issues’.

The former Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Leeds man returned to Preston - after two-and-a-half years with the Litlwhites between 2007-10 - in the summer to assist Ryan Lowe but left just a few weeks later.

A statement on the Preston website read: ‘Following Rob Kelly’s departure from Preston North End in August due to personal health issues, he has today taken up the role of assistant head coach at fellow Sky Bet Championship club, Rotherham United.

‘Rob departed North End with our best wishes and we are delighted that he is now back in full health, and everyone at the club wishes him good luck for the future.’