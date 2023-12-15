Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is unlikely to tinker too much with his team for Saturday's visit of Watford.

The Lilywhites put in an excellent display on Tuesday night, as Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-1 at the John Smith's Stadium. Lowe, during his tenure, has tended to stick by a winning side - though the Hornets clash is PNE's third game in a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One goal conceded across the last 180 minutes of football is an improved defensive effort, so goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will hope to keep his place - along with the back three of Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough and Liam Lindsay.

In midfield, Ben Whiteman, captain Alan Browne and Duane Holmes are all expected to stay in, as is right wing-back Brad Potts - with Calvin Ramsay only just back after having Covid. Liam Millar was a bright spark down the left in midweek, so could well keep his place too.

Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson or Mads Frokjaer would offer freshness in midfield, while Andrew Hughes and Greg Cunningham are options if the back line needs altering. Up top, the returning Milutin Osmajic could replace Ched Evans in the starting lineup.