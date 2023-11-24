The former Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday coach returned to PNE for a brief spell earlier this season

Rob Kelly

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has confirmed that coach Rob Kelly is not on the club's payroll anymore.

Appointed for a second coaching stint at Deepdale back in July, Kelly's departure was confirmed only a few weeks later due to 'some personal health issues'. Manager Ryan Lowe worked with Kelly during his time at Bury and wished him well following the news in August.

Three months have passed since the update regarding Kelly and Ridsdale has now clarified where things stand on the ex-Wigan Athletic and Leeds United coach. The 58-year-old is not on Preston's books and Ridsdale does not envisage a return for Kelly anytime soon.

"No, I think there is some misunderstanding," said Ridsdale. "Rob isn't on our payroll anymore; when he got his health problems, he asked to be released from his contract. We didn't want to say much at the time, because it was for health issues. We are still in touch with him, but he's not actually employed by the club anymore.