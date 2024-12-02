FA Cup trophy | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place this evening

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will discover their FA Cup third round opponents this evening.

Following the conclusion of round two action on Sunday, the draw for the next round will take place, live on BBC Two, on Tuesday night. It will begin at 7pm, with a live stream available via BBC iPlayer - the Lancashire Post will also have a live text blog running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two non-league sides in the hat are Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth, after they knocked out AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion, respectively. PNE’s arch-rivals, Blackpool, were beaten at home to Birmingham City. Of course, the Premier League heavyweights enter at this stage of the competition.

Here are the ball numbers in full, ahead of Tuesday evening’s draw!

Read More Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Bristol City stars feature in a Championship Team of the Week

FA Cup third-round draw ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic

Third round ties will be played between Friday, 10 January and Monday, 13 January. The following rounds take place in early February and then early March, with quarter-final ties in late March. Semi-finals are the final weekend of April, with the final on Saturday, 17 May.