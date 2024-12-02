FA Cup third round draw ball numbers, how to watch and time as Preston North End, Everton and Burnley enter
Preston North End will discover their FA Cup third round opponents this evening.
Following the conclusion of round two action on Sunday, the draw for the next round will take place, live on BBC Two, on Tuesday night. It will begin at 7pm, with a live stream available via BBC iPlayer - the Lancashire Post will also have a live text blog running.
The two non-league sides in the hat are Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth, after they knocked out AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion, respectively. PNE’s arch-rivals, Blackpool, were beaten at home to Birmingham City. Of course, the Premier League heavyweights enter at this stage of the competition.
Here are the ball numbers in full, ahead of Tuesday evening’s draw!
FA Cup third-round draw ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Tamworth
54. Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Bromley
61. Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic
Third round ties will be played between Friday, 10 January and Monday, 13 January. The following rounds take place in early February and then early March, with quarter-final ties in late March. Semi-finals are the final weekend of April, with the final on Saturday, 17 May.
