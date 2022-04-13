Early kick-off for Preston North End's Gentry Day visit to Barnsley

The Championship clash on Saturday, April 30, will now kick-off at 12.30pm rather than the traditional 3pm start.

North End, Barnsley and the EFL have all made representations arguing against the lunchtime kick-off but those pleas have fallen on defeat ears.

It is the first live Gentry Day since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 having to be held virtually due to the pandemic, so PNE had strong feelings about moving the start time.

Preston North End fans will hold Gentry Day at Barnsley's Oakwell ground

A statement from North End said: “The South Yorkshire Police have informed Barnsley Football Club, the EFL and ourselves that they will not authorise a 3pm kick-off for our fixture at Oakwell on 30th April 2022.

“Both football clubs and the EFL have made numerous representations to the police explaining that there is no history of crowd disorder between the two clubs and as it is our designated Gentry Day it is a day of both remembrance and celebration not a day when we expect any disturbance.

“Despite our best efforts, the South Yorkshire Police have threatened the withdrawal of Barnsley’s safety certificate unless the kick off time is brought forward to 12.30pm on that day.

“In light of the above, both clubs have had no option other than to bring forward the kick-off time and therefore we can confirm that the match at Oakwell will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday 30th April 2022.

“The match will remain our designated Gentry Day and now that the date and time have been confirmed ticket details will be published shortly.

“Gentry Day is a very special day in our annual fixture calendar and we are sure that all PNE supporters in attendance at Oakwell will demonstrate what it means to us with their support for our team and their behaviour.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to both Barnsley FC and the EFL for their support in our representations to the police.”