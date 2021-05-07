Preston North End fans at Bolton on Gentry Day 2016

Preston North End's Gentry Day through the years in pictures

Preston North End supporters will hold a virtual Gentry Day during Saturday's final game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

By Dave Seddon
Friday, 7th May 2021, 8:00 am

It will the 15th Gentry Day and the second one to be held remotely due to the pandemic.

Hopefully next season it will be celebrated in proper fashion, with a packed away end somewhere and merriment by the hatful.

Here we look back in photos at Gentry Day down the years.

1. Horse power

A police horse joins in the Gentry Day celebrates at Bolton in 2016

Photo: Camerasport

2. Gentry on the up......

PNE fans on Gentry Day at Charlton in 2009

Photo: David Hurst

3. The Gentry go to Toon

Two PNE supporters on Gentry Day at Newcastle in 2010

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Owls about that.....

PNE fans held Gentry Day at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground in 2012

Photo: LEP

