Preston North End's Gentry Day through the years in pictures
Preston North End supporters will hold a virtual Gentry Day during Saturday's final game of the season against Nottingham Forest.
Friday, 7th May 2021, 8:00 am
It will the 15th Gentry Day and the second one to be held remotely due to the pandemic.
Hopefully next season it will be celebrated in proper fashion, with a packed away end somewhere and merriment by the hatful.
Here we look back in photos at Gentry Day down the years.
