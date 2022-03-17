Preston North End fans to celebrate Gentry Day at Barnsley

It will be the first live Gentry Day since 2019, the 2020 and 2021 celebration having to be held virtually because of the Covid pandemic.

With the end of the season getting nearer, PNE chose to have a vote on which away game to have Gentry Day.

It was a choice between Derby County on April 2 and Barnsley on April 30.

The clash with Barnsley at Oakwell attracted 77% of the vote on the club’s website and social media channels.

Barnsley will be able to provide a bigger allocation than Derby, with 3,000 seats initially given and plenty more available if those are sold.

Details of sales for Barnsley – PNE’s last away game of the season – will be announced in due course.

Gentry Day has been held at Barnsley before, in March 2015 when North End drew 1-1 with a goal from Joe Garner.

Tickets for the Derby game will go on sale on Friday morning (March 18), with North End allocated 2,200 tickets.

They are priced adults £28, seniors (65+) £21, U22s £21, U18s £14 and U13s £7.

Tickets for children aged two to five are free of charge but must be purchased as part of a pair with a parent/guardian aged 18 or above, while children under the age of two will not be permitted entry to the stadium.