Starting XIs confirmed for Derby County vs Preston North End with boost for visitors

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
placeholder image
CameraSport - Rob Newell
Team news confirmed for this afternoon’s clash at Pride Park

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change for this afternoon’s clash at Derby County.

Milutin Osmajic returns from injury and goes straight into the starting XI, with on-loan AFC Bournemouth man Daniel Jebbison dropping to the bench. Former Derby loanee Lewis Dobbin retains his place in the XI after scoring last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow ex-Ram, Harrison Armstrong, remains on the PNE bench. Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Robbie Brady remain sidelined for the visitors - the latter has undergone surgery on his calf. Derby are unchanged.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, McCann, Whiteman (c), Small, Armstrong, Devine, Smith. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Jebbison, Dobbin, Osmajic.

Derby County starting XI: Zetterstrom; Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth, Johnston, Travis (c), Adams, Elder, Clark, Brereton Diaz, Morris. Derby County subs: Vickers, Nyambe, Batth, Ward, Ozoh, Salvesen, Jackson, Weimann, Agyemang.

Related topics:Derby CountyPaul HeckingbottomDaniel JebbisonBoostJordan ThompsonDerby
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice