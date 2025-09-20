Starting XIs confirmed for Derby County vs Preston North End with boost for visitors
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change for this afternoon’s clash at Derby County.
Milutin Osmajic returns from injury and goes straight into the starting XI, with on-loan AFC Bournemouth man Daniel Jebbison dropping to the bench. Former Derby loanee Lewis Dobbin retains his place in the XI after scoring last weekend.
Fellow ex-Ram, Harrison Armstrong, remains on the PNE bench. Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Robbie Brady remain sidelined for the visitors - the latter has undergone surgery on his calf. Derby are unchanged.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, McCann, Whiteman (c), Small, Armstrong, Devine, Smith. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Jebbison, Dobbin, Osmajic.
Derby County starting XI: Zetterstrom; Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth, Johnston, Travis (c), Adams, Elder, Clark, Brereton Diaz, Morris. Derby County subs: Vickers, Nyambe, Batth, Ward, Ozoh, Salvesen, Jackson, Weimann, Agyemang.