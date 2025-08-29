'He's shown' - Leicester City transfer swoop hailed by Preston North End manager

The goalkeeper rejoined Preston North End this summer

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen has so far justified the hype to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Danish shot-stopper is a fan favourite at Deepdale, having had two previous loan spells with the club. Iversen won Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign and made several memorable saves.

He spent the three years after with Leicester City but struggled for game time in a Foxes shirt. Iversen only managed to get out on loan once - for the second half of the 2023/24 season with Stoke City.

This summer, he made clear that he wanted to get out on loan more often. As for Heckingbottom, he was aware of Iversen’s popularity with the PNE faithful and therefore excited to start working with him for the first time.

“Yes, I think most people here, obviously fans, you guys, everyone knows him and knew what to expect,” said Heckingbottom. “I think it was new for Dan working with me and me working with Dan. But yes, I think his personality shines so much as a goalkeeper. His personality around the place is great as well.

“But I certainly think he's really comfortable. He knows the place, he knows the people. He was really, really excited to come back and champing at the bit. From day one, he's shown what he's all about.

“Back to the recruitment, really pleased with some of the work we've done. I feel like we've got the best free transfer out there. We've done really well to get him. He’s certainly comfortable, likes it here and hopefully that brings the best out of him.”

On the opening day at Queens Park Rangers, Iversen made a fine start to the campaign. He provided the assist for Milutin Osmajic and after PNE’s equaliser, produced a remarkable save to keep out Karamoko Dembele. The following league game, Iversen somehow denied Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu from point blank range.

“Yes, big saves,” said Heckingbottom. “It is important. Listen, we're always working on things. We just had a meeting there and Dan gets his role within the XI without the ball but particularly, with the ball as well when we do have the ball.

“But ultimately, for me, the saves. It's like goal scorers. If you're taking a chance and you're clinical at one end, you can win your team points. If you're the goalkeeper at the other end and you're making big saves at big moments, then it's absolutely critical.”

