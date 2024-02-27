Preston North End namedropped by David Moyes amid West Ham pressure

David Moyes has been in football management for more than 25-years. He has compared his time at Preston North End to West Ham where he is today. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

David Moyes has drawn on his experiences at Preston North End to help guide him through a tricky period at West Ham United.

Moyes has been managing for 26-years and it all began at Deepdale. He went from player to manager and did his coaching badges at just 22. He guided them to safety in his first season and turned them in to a side that won promotion to the Championship and very nearly reached the Premier League, losing to Bolton Wanderers in the 2001 play-off final.

The 60-year-old now in to his second spell at West Ham where he won the UEFA Europa Conference League last summer is under pressure in his current job. Despite being eighth in the Premier League and in to the knock out stages of the Europa League, the team had been on a poor run of form before their win over Brentford on Monday.

To help him through his tough time at West Ham, he has compared it to when he was in charge of Preston, and admitted that the job of a manager has gotten harder over time.

"Strangely it gets worse as you get older," responded Moyes to Gary Neville when asked about he dealt with the pressures of management amid a run of bad form.

"It's supposed to get easier as you get older. I think you start thinking more about it. I have to say there is a lot more elements to the game now to the years gone back.

"I always look back at my early days at Preston when I thought you manage with sort of no baggage, not so many interviews or media stuff. You're able to get on with the work the way you want to do it.

"Certainly it's a lot different now and even the day you deal with players and manage the players nowadays is completely different from years gone by."

It was revealed earlier this month by the former Man United coach that he has received a contract offer from the Hammers hierachy. He is out of contract in the summer but is undecided as to whether he should remain at the London Stadium.

Jamie Carragher, appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football tried to make his mind up for him and advised him to leave. A section of West Ham's fan base have voiced their discontent and there was a banner at the Nottingham Forest game which read 'Moyes out'. The Liverpool legend disagreed with the act but believes that the two should go their separate ways.

"I totally get where the fans are coming from," admitted Carragher.

"They want to go to a game and feel like we're going to be on the front foot.

"What I would say is David Moyes mentioned there was a contract offer on the table. I actually think it is better for all parties if they part ways.

"I've said David Moyes has done a brilliant job there but at the end of the season for me, I think if there is unrest in the crowd and David Moyes is not quite sure whether they're with them you don't need that getting in to October-November next season and it becomes toxic at the place.