David Flitcroft held different roles at various club before his appointment at Port Vale. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Former Preston North End midfielder David Flitcroft has left his role as Director of Football at League One strugglers Port Vale.

The 50-year-old's three-year spell at Vale Park comes to an end with the Valiants in danger of dropping out of the third tier. His position consisted of him playing a role in decisions such as managerial appointments as well as identifying players to bring to the club.

Port Vale are in free fall though and there is a realistic chance that they could be playing in League Two. Vale are on a 14-game winless run and have yet to win under their new manager Darren Moore, who was most recently in charge of Huddersfield Town.

Moore was appointed on a five-year contract with that level of job security a rarity in English football. Vale are second from bottom and are six points adrift of safety though they do have a game in hand.

In a statement published on Thursday, it read: "Port Vale can confirm that David Flitcroft has left his role as director of football.

"The decision has been made mutually.

"A further update will be made in due course but our collective focus now remains on retaining our League One status, as we prepare for this weekend's match against Burton Albion."

Flitcroft began his 19-year senior playing career at North End having moved from Manchester City. He became a professional in May 1992 and made eight senior appearances, making his debut under former England manager Sam Allardyce. A loan spell to Lincoln City took place during his time in Lancashire but then he ended up signing for Chester City, getting promoted ahead of them in 1994.