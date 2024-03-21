Ryan Lowe has barely tapped into the League One market during his time as Preston North End manager, which may have surprised a few.

The Lilywhites lured Lowe away from Plymouth Argyle in December 2021, after making a name for himself in League Two and One - both with the Pilgrims and Bury FC. PNE will be on the hunt for fresh faces this summer and it will be interesting to see what business they conduct - having varied their recruitment last summer.

The top end of League One has been as competitive as ever in recent seasons. It looks likely that three of Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton, Peterbrough, Barnsley, Oxford, Lincoln and Stevenage will be plying their trade in the Championship next season. North End have certainly not given up hopes of reaching the play-offs, but the likelihood - as things stand - is that PNE will be there too.