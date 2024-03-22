Liam Millar

Preston North End loan star Liam Millar was rather coy when asked about what the immediate future holds for him.

The Lilywhites signed the FC Basel man on loan, back in September. Millar arrived on transfer deadline day, with manager Ryan Lowe landing the wide player he had been after. The former Liverpool and Charlton Athletic man has proven to be a hit at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar, who is currently away with Canada on international duty, has five goals and five assists in his 31 league appearances. PNE have ambitions of signing him permanently this summer, but it remains to be seen just how tough that will be. There has already been rumours of Sunderland interest, but Millar wasn't giving much away when asked about this summer.

"You never know what can happen next season," he said. "I have no idea. We'll have to cross that bridge when I get there." On his season so far, Millar added: "I had something to prove, in my opinion, in England. I left Liverpool and I always wanted to come back and prove I was good enough to play in the. Championship. And hopefully, I can prove one day that I'm good enough to play in the Premier League.

"In Switzerland, it was difficult for me sometimes off the field - with the language and not being near my family. My mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. And all that kind of stuff. So, being in England, being back in the northwest where they all live, really helps. I think the stuff off the pitch really carries on to the pitch and it really helps me to play well."

Millar's focus, for now, will be fully on Saturday's huge play-off match with Trinidad and Tobago. A win for Canada will see them qualify for this summer's Copa America. At the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Canada are looking to complete Group A - made up of Argentina, Peru and Chile. In their way, is the 96th ranked nation.