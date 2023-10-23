Former Preston North End, Celtic and Middlesbrough star forced to retire at 29

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Former Preston North End defender Darnell Fisher has had to call playing time on his career after dealing with a serious knee injury.

Fisher has been a free agent since his contract with Middlesbrough expired in the summer, and three months into the season, he remained uncontracted. The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, which put him on the sidelines for two-years.

He played in Boro's final game of the 2022/23 campaign against Coventry City which was 747 days from his previous appearance from the club.

"The time has come to hang my boots up due to my knee injury, I've tried everything to get back to full fitness but it's just not meant to be," he said in a post on his personal Instagram account, and it was accompanied several photos of him during his playing career.

"Thank you to all my team mates, clubs and the fans who have supported me over the years."

In response to the news, current first-team player Brad Potts replied: “All the best mate,” whilst former loan striker Callum Robinson said: My bother man. What a player and team mate. One love Fish.”

As for Fisher's Preston North End career, he was at Deepdale from 2017 to 2021 after signing for an undisclosed fee. He made 119 appearances for the Lilywhites - the most for any of the five clubs he represented - registering 12 assists and one goal.

He played four other teams including career and began at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic after signing his first professional contract in the summer of 2011. He made 21 appearances for the Glasgbow-based outfit winning the league in 2014, and the League Cup in 2015.