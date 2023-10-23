‘Touch of class’: Preston North End star hails £1.1m summer transfer arrival

Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer-Jensen is congratulated. (Image: CameraSport - Dave Howarth)

Preston North End star Jordan Storey has heaped praise onto Mads Frokjaer following his arrival from Denmark earlier this year.

Frokjaer joined from Odense in July for a reported £1.15m fee according to the Danish press - and he has settled quickly into life at Deepdale. The 24-year-old netted in the Lilywhites' 1-1 draw with Millwall at the weekend.

His goals against Sunderland and Ipswich Town, as well as his assists against the Tractor Boys and Swansea City has given him five goal contributions so far this campaign. He is now ranked second in the squad for most goal involvements, with only top scorer Will Keane playing a part in more.

"He's got like a touch of class about him," said Storey. "He just looks so casual when he is playing, but he is technically very good. I think he was a bit surprised about how quick the tempo was in the Championship, but the more games he plays the more used to it he is going to be. He looks like he's taking his chance as well."

Players with no experience can find the demands of the Championship tough, but Frokjaer is adapting to English football's second tier with every minute. He played his part in Preston's early season form, and has drawn plaudits from his coach, teammates and supporters.