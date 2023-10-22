Preston North End stopped their losing run with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our six talking points from the match.
1. Mads making progress
Frokjaer tucked home a delightful opening goal after just three minutes, with his third goal in Preston colours another delicately placed finish with the in-step of his right foot. The technical ability and flair was evident from minute one with the Dane, but he is improving off the ball and needs to stay on that trajectory. He can be a vital attacking player for Preston, with his goal threat clear for all to see. “Yeah, he’s got to work hard and get used to the English league,” said Lowe post-match. “The Danish league, without being disrespectful, might be a little bit more passive and slower. You can see his recovery runs and sprints now, getting on the other side of people. But again, he’s still got lots of work to do like loads of them have. When you come from a different league, culture and everything else, he knows what it means to wear the Preston North End badge.”
2. Back on the pitch
Not many people will have expected to see Ched Evans back on the pitch in a Preston North End shirt, after the news of his serious medical issue last April. But, the long road to recovery has been completed and Evans will now be looking to have another big say on PNE’s season. His appetite for the game will be sky high - you saw him getting the fans going after entering the pitch and his performance was impressive. The number nine was a nuisance and did well when the ball went up to him. On the striker, Lowe said: “He was always going to feature, especially against Millwall. I thought he was great in everything he did. To have him back on the pitch and in the dressing room, I’m really pleased to see him back at it because it’s been a long time coming and it was a special moment for him. He’s a warrior isn’t he?”
3. Really?
Perhaps there always has to be one, but it’s Robbie Brady who is getting a tough time at the moment and on Saturday things went too far. Brady put in a steady first half performance, but dipped in the second half. When he was substituted off, there were cheers heard inside Deepdale when his name was read out. It happened to Brad Potts a couple of years ago and it is not something you ever want to hear. Brady may not be bang in form at the moment but there is absolutely no way a Preston player should be subject to that from his own fans. It was likely a minority on Saturday and an embarrassing moment for all concerned.
4. Him again...
Zian Flemming is a quality operator and Preston will have been kicking themselves at half time. Millwall had seen a couple of chances go begging and PNE were still in the lead. But, on the half-hour mark, Flemming worked some room all too easily and fired home a vicious equaliser. He scored a hat-trick at Deepdale last season and now has five against Preston overall. Championship games are all about key moments and this is one North End will reflect on with regret.