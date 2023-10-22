2 . Back on the pitch

Not many people will have expected to see Ched Evans back on the pitch in a Preston North End shirt, after the news of his serious medical issue last April. But, the long road to recovery has been completed and Evans will now be looking to have another big say on PNE’s season. His appetite for the game will be sky high - you saw him getting the fans going after entering the pitch and his performance was impressive. The number nine was a nuisance and did well when the ball went up to him. On the striker, Lowe said: “He was always going to feature, especially against Millwall. I thought he was great in everything he did. To have him back on the pitch and in the dressing room, I’m really pleased to see him back at it because it’s been a long time coming and it was a special moment for him. He’s a warrior isn’t he?”