PNE fans | CameraSport - Rich Linley

PNE chairman Craig Hemmings issued a lengthy update via the club website

Preston North End chairman Craig Hemmings’ latest update was received well by supporters on social media.

The Lilywhites avoided relegation on the final day of last season and are now gearing up for manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full campaign in charge.

Hemmings, in his extended review on the club website, reflected on PNE’s efforts in 2024/25 - while addressing a number of different topics.

Those included the financial landscape of the game, North End’s recruitment plans and social media abuse.

On the whole, the reaction online was positive. Most of the Deepdale faithful appeared to appreciated the effort, honesty and thought that had gone into it.

PNE fans react to Craig Hemmings update

@WLBennett: A good statement and pleased to see a return to focusing on resale values in player recruitment after a period of poor choices in the last few years. @dom_33: Fair play to the club for this.

@iampav: Lots to appreciate in there and the direction of travel seems very positive, with scope for more. @louise_pne: Fantastic statement and very much appreciated. @RRpnefc: Fantastic read. Well done Craig

@sensiblepne: Can't argue with any of that really. I don't know why, there seems to be a bit of a change, for the better, at the club. Just the energy and the ambition seems so much better.

@rob09701557: Honest assessment from Craig. I must say the energy seems to be currently in the right place and some good work has started. Let’s keep the foot on the gas and make this season better than the last, “COYW”.

@andy_w1984: Fair play 👏 He doesn’t need to do this & most owners wouldn’t but you can’t knock the bloke, onwards & upwards.

@tomp_5: Can’t argue with any of that, seems very transparent and honest. Keep this positivity going…perhaps with another signing or two soon

@kjcpne: An excellent review. We only ever see a tiny percentage of the work going on. Overall, I think we are going in the right direction. @JeffAlbiston: Good statement from the chairman. Looking forward to next season.

@Coach__Iain: This is an excellent update and clearly from someone who does care. I don’t know if the bit about the sponsor is purposely ambiguous to keep stirring up that it’s Spud Bros but either way, they're certainly going to try and make a spectacle of it. Thanks Craig.

@ChapTowers: An honest statement. As fans, we MUST hold the club to account when we can see the direction we are heading in. However, it finally looks like there is a strategic plan in place for development in the face of unfair financial disparities. Let's hope we follow through!

