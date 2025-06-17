Preston North End chairman Craig Hemmings | PNEFC

Preston North End chairman Craig Hemmings has issued an end-of-season update

Highlighting the highs

It is stated that PNE’s turnover, merchandise sales, catering and advertising sales and season card revenue will all hit record highs. Turnover is predicted to reach £20m, up from £16.9m. Catering and advertising sales are said to have increased by 30 per cent. Overall sales, from 2021/22 to 2024/25, have gone from £13.9m to £20m+.

Demands on ownership

Hemmings highlights how - as a result of squad investment, change to the management team in August and increases in National Minimum Wage and National Insurance costs - the support required from shareholders will increase to c£13.4m.

Financial landscape and club improvements

Frustration at the Premier League’s ‘lip service’ towards the EFL - with regards to addressing the ‘financial imbalance’ within the game - is clear. Hemmings hopes to see the Independent Football Regulator get to grips with the ‘monopolising’ effect sparked by parachute payment clubs. With c£13m of annual support viewed as ‘unsustainable’, Hemmings has emphasised PNE’s need to ‘adapt, evolve and try and improve every aspect’ of how the club is managed.

Remaining recruitment

Hemmings sees this window as a ‘revolution’ and hopes to see PNE move quickly to land ‘hidden gems’ from the UK and overseas. North End want the bulk of their business to be permanent, then filled out with more ‘quality loan players’. The club hope some of the additions last season will generate profit in the near future. North End added Lewis Gibson, Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels. Generating revenue from player sales is described as ‘an area of renewed focus’.

Social media plea

The ‘anger and vitriol’ being spread by anonymous social media accounts was slammed. Hemmings directly asked for Preston North End supporters to call out online abuse and ignorance from people aiming to ‘cause discord and create hatred’.

Kit latest

North End are changing their front of shirt sponsor, with thanks given to the departing PAR Group. Hemmings is ‘very excited’ about the new sponsor, described as ‘one of the UK’s fastest growing brands’. PNE are working with the business’ ‘international marketing team’ to drive exposure. Wednesday, 25 June is kit launch day.

PNECET work praised

Preston North End’s Community and Education Trust has delivered £1.7m of investment into the local area, while 17,000 people benefited from the charity’s work across Education, Health and Wellbeing and Community Engagement.

