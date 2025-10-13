Ian Penrose | PNEFC

Craig Hemmings has stepped down as PNE chairman

Ian Penrose’s post as non-executive chairman of Preston North End officially started today, following Craig Hemmings’ decision to step down from the role he held for more than six years.

That call was communicated in typical, transparent fashion last week via a statement which carried detail and class but, perhaps most importantly, an air of someone ready to take this step away. Hemmings’ other business responsibilities and commitments have been the key factor, and therefore it is hard to view the arrival of Penrose as anything other than positive.

A steady hand on the wheel - given his close ties to the family and vast experience in sport - he should guarantee. Plus, as always came across whenever Hemmings communicated in the public domain, Penrose has North End very much in his heart as a supporter of the Lilywhites.

The 60-year-old boasts a wealth of global business acumen across the horse racing and gaming technology sectors. It is a change surely set to be seamless; one which will not set PNE back in anyway. Naturally, question marks were raised over whether the decision has any connection to a potential takeover.

CEO Peter Ridsdale has spoken openly on that topic twice in recent months, while the stance of the ownership has been clear and consistent. The main motivation here, mind, is around Hemmings’ workload and the added devotion Penrose can offer.

That said, having someone of his calibre in the building - should anything transpire on the takeover front - can be no bad thing. News of this ilk always appears dramatic on first viewing but, rather fittingly, stability and security are two main takeaways in this instance.

An extremely in-depth strategy update from Hemmings followed. Once again, the openness of that - whether you agree with everything uttered or not - isn’t to be sniffed at. Two things you have always felt from Hemmings is genuine care for Preston North End and sincerity.

Another, perhaps more recently, is a little bit of frustration. It is clear that the departing chairman was very aware of supporter discourse and any criticism aimed his way. Quite often there would be references to that within statements. Healthy or not, if you are reading or hearing that stuff, it’s pretty normal to be aggrieved.

Of course, Hemmings is still very much in the picture given the families’ ownership. But, this was an admirable sign off from his post as chairman - one met with the respect it deserved. His follow-up comments around takeover interest, the future of the club and investment were well worth reading and digesting as well.

A two year target for a sale can be a daunting thing to take in. Even here, though, there was reassurance of that being a ‘prudent’ goal to set, as opposed to something definitive, or the clock ticking. Financial support will continue but evidently, the stance has shifted from being open to a sale, to now being ready.

It’s the reality of today’s football world but nonetheless a shame, to see the family concluding their investment just isn’t enough anymore. North End could’ve increased their budget more effectively over recent years, but this was Hemmings conceding that their ‘investment firepower’ isn’t of the level required.

There is a wider conversation to be had there around where exactly the game is going; Hemmings spoke about that passionately, calling for a ‘complete financial reset for the good and for the soul of the game’. Time will tell whether anything positive transpires on that front as a result of the independent football regulator.

As for something Hemmings did have direct control over, he looks to have placed the chairman reins in safe hands - the same outcome he will absolutely want, when the time eventually comes for someone else to own PNE.

