Preston North End have been linked with the former Leeds United defender

Hull City are understood to be digging their heels in over Preston North End linked defender Cody Drameh.

Transfer speculation around the 23-year-old has been rife in recent weeks, with the Lilywhites believed to have had at least one offer knocked back. A handful of other clubs have been credited with interest in the full-back, including Derby County, Watford, Blackburn Rovers and now Scottish giants, Rangers.

A latest report from Hull Live states that the Rams submitted their latest offer to Hull over the weekend. However, none of the bids to date have met the Championship club’s valuation. It’s suggested, as also reported by the Lancashire Post, that the Tigers would need a seven-figure fee to consider selling.

One major factor at play is that the Tigers are reportedly set to confirm the arrival of Sergej Jakirovic as head coach. The Bosnian will replace Ruben Selles in the hot seat, with the Spaniard relieved of his duties in mid-May. Kayserispor have confirmed the departure of Jakirovic and an announcement appears imminent.

Derby boss John Eustace is said to be ‘determined’ to get a deal done. Interest is believed to still be there on Preston’s part but, as reported last weekend, Hull’s price tag may prove a stumbling block. North End have already signed two players capable of playing at wing-back this summer, in Pol Valentin and Thierry Small.

Training compensation was paid to Charlton Athletic to land Small, but Valentin - along with Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen - was a free transfer addition. Preston are yet to splash a transfer fee in the market but still have plenty of business yet to do, with attacking reinforcements sought.

