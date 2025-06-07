Cody Drameh | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

PNE made their fourth signing of the summer transfer window on Friday

Preston North End have been linked with Cody Drameh this summer but a move is now in doubt.

The Lilywhites have now completed four pieces of incoming business, with Thierry Small the latest to arrive. The 20-year-old rejected a new deal at promoted Charlton Athletic and has penned a four-year deal at Deepdale. He follows Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson to the club.

Hull City defender, Drameh, has been heavily linked with PNE and Derby County in recent weeks. Blackburn Rovers are also said to have made enquiries about the full-back, but Preston looked to be leading the race. However, it’s understood that no further bids have been made for him and the signing is looking unlikely.

The Tigers’ asking price has seen chances of a deal drop and Drameh could now make the move to Derby, though Watford are believed to have expressed an interest too. In Valentin and Small, Preston have recruited two players capable of operating at right wing-back which is Drameh’s preferred position - though he is a versatile option.

He made the move to the Tigers last summer after his contract at Leeds United expired. However, it was a frustrating season for the 23-year-old - who barely featured in the final 17 games of the season. The former Birmingham City, Luton Town and Cardiff City loan man is under contract at Hull until 2027 with option for a further.

