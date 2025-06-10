Bolton Wanderers confirmed the signing of the Wrexham striker on Monday

Bolton Wanderers have won the race for Wrexham striker Sam Dalby, following his goal scoring loan spell at Dundee United.

According to The Bolton News, the 25-year-old was the subject of bids from Preston North End, Oxford United, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic. Deepdale sources deny that an offer was ever made for the front man, however. Dalby was linked with the Seasiders and Latics in recent weeks.

He has put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Dalby, standing at 6ft 3in, scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for Wrexham after joining them in the summer of 2022 from Southend.

Earlier in his career he represented Leyton Orient, Leeds United, Morecambe, Watford, Stockport County and Woking. He is the first signing of the summer at Bolton. As for PNE, the Lilywhites are yet to sign a striker.

They have been busy with four incomings made already, in goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, full-back Pol Valentin, wide man Thierry Small and midfielder Jordan Thompson. Preston will now need to strengthen in the final third.

Emil Riis left North End upon the expiry of his contract this summer, while Ched Evans and Layton Stewart are no longer part of the playing squad at Deepdale. PNE are believed to be holding talks with around three striker targets, with the hope of finalising a deal over the next few weeks.

