Thierry Small is PNE’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is excited to get to work with new signing Thierry Small.

The Lilywhites made the 20-year-old their fourth signing of the summer transfer window, with the wide man’s arrival confirmed on Friday evening. He has put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract after rejecting a new deal at Charlton Athletic, on the back of promotion via the League One play-offs.

“Thierry’s someone we were really keen to bring in and I think he’s matched our enthusiasm by making the decision to sign,” said Heckingbottom.

“He wants to come here to work hard and keep improving his game. He’s a player with real pace and power, who loves to get at his man one-v-one and get crosses into the box. I’m looking forward to seeing him in a PNE shirt.”

Preston, given Small is under-24 and was offered fresh terms at The Valley, have agreed training compensation with Charlton. The former Everton and Southampton youngster follows Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson to Deepdale this summer. He played against PNE in the FA Cup clash earlier this year, and was tracked ever since.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones said: "We wish Thierry all the best. We tried to keep him at the club and offered him a contract, which he turned down. He felt Preston was a better fit for him, so we thank him for his contribution and wish him well."

Thierry Small’s message to Charlton fans

Posting on Instagram, he said: ‘To everyone connected with Charlton Athletic, after much thought and reflection, I’ve made the tough decision to move on from the club.

‘It’s never easy saying goodbye, especially to a place that has meant so much to me, both personally and professionally.

‘To the players and staff who have supported me throughout my time here. The belief, camaraderie, and hard work we’ve shared will always stay with me.

‘But most of all, I want to thank the fans. Your passion and support have made The Valley feel like home from day one.

‘Together, we’ve celebrated some unforgettable moments and achieved milestones I’ll always be proud of.’