Enzo Maresca

A handful of players have already been linked with PNE ahead of the summer transfer window opening

Two of the players linked with a potential transfer to Preston North End this summer will start next season under new managers.

The summer transfer window opens on June 14, but plenty of names have already been touted as potential targets for the Lilywhites. One of those is Chelsea youngster, Alfie Gilchrist. Last week, PNE were credited with interest in the right back along with Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United.

The 20-year-old made 13 appearances for the Blues’ first team, last season, with 11 of those coming in the Premier League. But, the man who gave Gilchrist his opportunity on the senior stage - Mauricio Pochettino - is no longer in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Chelsea have parted ways with the Argentinian, after one season. His replacement was confirmed as being Enzo Maresca, on Monday. The former Leicester City boss will have Reece James, Malo Gusto and Gilchrist all competing for a spot at right back. Coincidentally, the other player in question was signed by Maresca last summer.

That is of course ex-PNE loan star, Tom Cannon, who made the £7.5m switch to the Foxes last August. Cannon did not return to Deepdale as hoped, but it’s been claimed in the media that Preston would still be keen on a second loan move this summer - as well as Blackburn Rovers.