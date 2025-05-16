Thierry Small of Charlton Athletic | Getty Images

Thierry Small has been linked with five Championship clubs including PNE

Preston North End supporters liked what they saw from one of their club’s reported transfer targets on Thursday night.

The Lilywhites have been linked with Charlton Athletic wide man, Thierry Small, since January. Small lined up against PNE in the FA Cup fourth round and caught the eye. Reported North End interest followed but the ex-Everton and Southampton youngster stayed at The Valley.

He is out of contract this summer and Preston have remained in the hunt, according to reports. However, the 20-year-old is also said to be on the radar of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Oxford United. Small could well be a Championship player come the end of the month, mind.

Charlton booked their place in the League One play-off final, by beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 over two legs. The Addicks, managed by Nathan Jones, now take on Leyton Orient at Wembley on May 25. Small played 71 minutes against the Chairboys, operating on the right flank, and carried a clear threat in moments.

Given Small is a versatile player the reported interest from North End comes as little surprise. Manager Paul Heckingbottom likes to operate with a back three but wants his team to be fluid and flexible. Judging by the reaction from some fans to his midweek showing, Small would be welcomed at Deepdale should be not sign fresh terms with Charlton.

Here’s what supporters had to say on social media, during the match...

@louise_pne: ‘Can we have Thierry Small please?!’ @Pneawaydays: We need Thierry Small. #pnefc’

@mattyfootyhd: ‘Sign Thierry Small #pnefc - he’s been electric tonight very attacking minded!’ @archiebondy: ‘Get this Thierry Small signed up #pnefc’

@anon208890: ‘Thierry Small looking good for Charlton #pnefc’ @glenehan08: ‘When the samba rhythm starts to play, dance with me, make me sway. Thierry Small is running down the wing, scoring goals, making Preston sing 🎶 #pnefc’

@PrincepsPacis7: ‘I'd be absolutely gobsmacked if we sign Small from Charlton or Bundu from Plymouth. Much bigger fish will be circling for those 2 IMO. #pnefc’

