Alvaro Carreras | AFP via Getty Images

Preston North End loaned the defender from Man United in the 2022/23 campaign

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End loan star Alvaro Fernandez is being linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard, now most commonly referred to as Carreras, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Deepdale and won Young Player of the Year. He made 42 appearances in all competitions and contributed six assists for the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent the first half of the following season on loan at Granada and then headed to Benfica in the January, on a temporary basis. But, the Portuguese giants triggered their £5m buy-option that summer and then tied him down until 2029.

Fernandez has since made 64 appearances for Benfica, scoring five goals and assisting six. The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and it has been reported that the Spanish club are preparing a bid.

Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest in the left-back. Man United will be keeping an eye on any developments - they hold a ‘significant’ sell-on clause as well as having a buy-back option, claimed to be worth around £15m.

Addressing the speculation this month, Benfica boss Bruno Lage said: "When I arrived here, Carreras was a flop and now Atletico and Real Madrid are interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is more important is what we think about the player. He is a player who has contributed to the team, who has been used the most by us, and I am pleased with him. He is very important to our dynamic.”

PNE loan was vital first step

Fernandez instantly endeared himself to the North End faithful and was a key man during the 2022/23 season. His performances at left wing-back were full of heart, energy and quality. Following the loan spell at Deepdale the Spaniard spoke to Man United’s media team about his experience.

“It was a great season for me with great people around me,” said Carreras. “I enjoyed it a lot and I improved a lot. I just want to say thank you for everything, for everyone. I think I played 42 games and I never thought it was going to be like that.

“You never think it’s going to be like that in your first season in (senior) football because it’s a tough league with tough games. Every game is hard to play. You go to big stadiums for big games.”

Your next PNE read: Five clubs reportedly eye free transfer swoop for departing Preston North End man